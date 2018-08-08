Efforts target deer on county forest

Taylor County’s forest managers are looking 40 years into the future when making decisions about how to encourage forest regeneration after current logging operations.

Forty years is about how long it takes for a hardwood species of tree to reach mature and marketable size to be harvested. “We are looking to the future and being good stewards of the land,” said Jake Walcisak, the county forest administrator to members of the county’s forestry committee on Friday.

While the next generation of forest crops matures, the county forest is also managed for recreation and hunting needs. Where the balance should be between hunting concerns and protecting forest regeneration efforts is a hot button topic for members of the committee as well as others in the deer hunting community.

Of particular concern to some members of the county deer advisory council (CDAC), are efforts being made by the county to potentially get additional harvest tags to be used on the county lands. At last week’s meeting, Walcisak reported that assistant county forest administrator Jordan Lutz and he had completed the research needed to document areas where there was deer concentration and the impact it was having on forest regeneration.

Walcisak noted the research gathering portion took about six weeks to complete. The letter to the Department of Natural Resources requests them to review the regeneration and to decide if additional tags will be needed to reduce the deer numbers in the area

According to Walcisak, the forest damage permit process is similar to the crop damage permit process used by farmers to get additional permits to reduce populations of animals damaging their crops. He explained that in the past it would have fallen under the agricultural damage program, but it was split off into its own program last fall.

“We are requesting the DNR to review the data we collect and see what that recommendation might be,” Walcisak said.

Committee member Mike Bub questioned the intent of the letter, noting that he has received calls from people involved with CDAC and the hunting community with concerns about the county seeking additional hunting permits. “To say they oppose it, is a very gentle statement,” Bub said.