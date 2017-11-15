Donor pledges $300,000 for turf at Raider Field

The plan to upgrade Raider field at Medford Area Senior High School to include all weather artificial turf got a major boost this week.

District administrator Pat Sullivan told members of the district’s finance committee Friday afternoon that John Frey, a 1978 Medford graduate and Green Bay businessman, pledged $300,000 to the field renovation project. The money is being donated with a local partner who is choosing to remain anonymous at this time.

According to Sullivan, the donation will be paid out over three years and brings with it conditions including that the field must be artificial turf and that the school district goes on record with a statement that the field will be used for both soccer and football.

“If it is turf, then it is for everyone,” Sullivan said, noting that they would schedule its use as much as possible for everything including school and community use. “Whatever can be scheduled there we will do,” Sullivan said.

The field project calls for widening the track infield to include enough room to include a regulation soccer field. According to Sullivan, if the district went with a grass infield, it would be used for varsity level competitions only. At the same time, he noted that while the district plans to continue to maintain the existing soccer fields, there is only one place where varsity football games can be played.

