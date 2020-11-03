Don’t panic

Respiratory illnesses pose a serious threat, especially to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Influenza is by far the most common and responsible for the most deaths, while COVID-19, a disease first identified in Wuhan, China, is quickly becoming a global worry.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that from Oct. 1, 2019, to Feb. 29, 2020, there had been 34 million to 49 million influenza illnesses, and 20,000-52,000 deaths, with about a .1% mortality rate. Many influenza related deaths happen due to additional complications.

With influenza, the fast-striking and hard-hitting symptoms are usually enough to keep someone who is infected with it indoors, but the severity of the high fever and raking cough may be too much for some to handle, particularly when combined with pneumonia or bronchitis.

The World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. So far 125,810 cases of COVID-19 have been reported world wide, with 71,658 cases seen through to completion. 67,051 recovered from the sickness, while 4,607 have died, leading to a 6% mortality rate for those who have completely gone through the virus, and an overall mortality rate of about 3%.

The incubation period of COVID-19 separates it from the quick striking influenza. While influenza has an incubation period of between one to four days, COVID-19 has an incubation period of about two weeks. This means that while most people will know they have the influenza almost immediately after contracting it and take precautions to ensure no one else is infected, those with COVID-19 could walk around for weeks spreading the virus without even knowing it.

Both illnesses pose a mild threat to the average adult, with similar symptoms of a fever, coughing, fatigue, and shortness of breath. But, being that it is responsible for the greater amount of deaths, influenza is considered the larger threat in Wisconsin.

