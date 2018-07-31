Damaged line will impact cell service

According to Taylor County Chief Deputy Larry Woebbeking, cellular phone service in a 50 mile radius of Medford has been impacted as a result of damage to a fiber optic cable. Cellular devices may not work in this area until the repairs have been completed. The outage could last 24-48 hours. The capability to dial “911” in an emergency on your cellular device may be impacted or not functional during this period. Please make appropriate accommodations during this time if you rely solely on your cellular device.

Landlines have not been impacted as a result. Cellular customers should contact their provider directly if they are experiencing any outages with their cell phones. We have been informed that repair technicians have been dispatched to the area to make the necessary repairs.

