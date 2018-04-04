Craig Amundson seeks sheriff’s position

Technology plays an ever-increasing role in all aspects of daily life and law enforcement is no different.

With major upgrades to the county’s 9-1-1 dispatch center on the horizon and the continued expansion of technology at the squad and personal level for law enforcement, candidate Craig Amundson says it is important to have someone who can understand technology and keep the county from over-spending in that area.

“These are huge undertakings that involve a lot of taxpayer dollars,” Amundson said. “The person making the decisions needs to understand what they are getting.”

Amundson, 35, is one of three people to announce candidacy in the race to fill the seat held by incumbent sheriff Bruce Daniels who is retiring at the end of 2018.

