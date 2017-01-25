County sets boat landing fees

County officials are hoping a new fee will help with the upkeep of the county’s boat landings.

Members of the county buildings and grounds committee approved implementing a fee to use the county’s two boat landings at Miller Dam (Chequamegon Waters Flowage). Starting in April, users will have the option to purchase a daily pass for $2 per day or an annual pass for $20 per year. The daily passes will be available at the boat landings but the annual pass will only be available from the county clerk’s office.

“I want to keep it affordable for people who use it,” said Jeff Ludwig, county buildings and ground supervisor. He noted that the national forest charges $5 per day to use their boat landings.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.