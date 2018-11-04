County sees first fire fatality of the year

An area woman is dead following a fire at her town of Westboro home.

Susan Rantanen, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire that occurred on April 6 at W4535 Hwy 102 in the town of Westboro.

According to Taylor County chief deputy Larry Woebbeking, the sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1 call at 2:50 p.m. from the home’s owner Michael E. Rantanen, 79. He told dispatchers that he and his wife were both still in the residence.

When deputies arrived at the residence they located Michael Rantanen just outside the house reporting that his wife was still inside. Deputies attempted to gain entry into the burning house but were unable to get in due to the smoke and fire.

Rib Lake Fire Department arrived on scene moments later and were able to make entry into the residence and located Susan W. Rantanen in the living room portion of the residence deceased.

According to Woebbeking, the fire is believed to have started accidentally by the victim, Susan W. Rantanen, who had been smoking a cigarette near her oxygen supply. No foul play is suspected.

Taylor County sheriff’s deputies, Westboro Fire Department, Rib Lake Fire Department, Rib Lake ambulance, Medford Ambulance and Medford MEDVAC were dispatched to the scene.