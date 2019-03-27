County seeks broadband network

A dream of having access to affordable high speed internet access throughout Taylor County inched closer to reality on Monday.

Members of the Taylor County Board voted unanimously to proceed to phase two of a long-range plan to bring affordable high speed internet to all of Taylor County by 2025.

Supervisor Mike Bub, who chairs the committee that has been working on the broadband project, said he feels they can accomplish it sooner than 2025, but was being cautious. “We didn’t want to overcommit and under deliver,” he said.

Bub said the problems in Taylor County are the affordability of high speed internet and access to it. He said it is possible to get some level of internet throughout the county, but the cost is out of the price range of many county residents.

“I don’t know if the average citizen can afford to pay $1,500 to $1,600 per year so their kids can do their homework at night,” Bub said.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story,