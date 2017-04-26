County looks at sledding hill staffing

Jeff Ludwig told the county’s Building, Grounds and Parks committee at its April 21 meeting the county didn’t do as well operating the Perkinstown Winter Sports Area this year as it did last year.

Ludwig said one of the items he noticed while going over the records was labor costs were up by $3,000 due to increased hours by the people staffing the facility, while revenue from the tubing hill was down by $2,000. Several committee members suggested the warm and rainy weather last winter were a factor for the decreased revenue.

Ludwig didn’t totally disagree, but said the hill had been open for just as many days as last year, adding that once the snow was packed and due to the direction the hill is facing, it would take a lot of warm weather or rain before the county would have to close the hill. He did agree weather forecasts played a major roll in determining whether or not people came out to the hill.

“If Tony Schumacher is telling you it’s going to rain, you’re not even going to consider going to the Perkinstown Winter Sports Area,” Ludwig said. “Well, three hours later he was wrong and it’s snowing, it’s too late. Plans were made, plans were changed.”

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.