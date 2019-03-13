County keeps boat launch fee steady

The county’s seasonal permit for boat landing access became a better deal for residents thanks to the members of the county building and grounds committee.

Committee members on Tuesday approved keeping the seasonal permit fee at $20 per year but expanding it to include any county park boat landings where a parking fee is charged. In the past, the seasonal permit was set up to only cover use of the Miller Dam (Chequamegon Waters Flowage) boat landings.

According to buildings and grounds director Jeff Ludwig, this was because the county initially only charged to use the boat landings on that body of water. The county maintains two boat landings on Miller Dam, one by the dam and the other off of CTH G. Since then, the county has started charging a $2 per day fee to park at the boat landings at Diamond Lake and Chelsea Lake. Money collected from those user fees goes to pay for improvements to the boat landings and parks.

