County to invest in tower upgrade

Taylor County is hoping to spend money to make money.

Members of a joint county executive and buildings and grounds committee meeting on Tuesday approved moving ahead with plans to modify the existing communication tower by the education center to allow an additional cellphone carrier to lease space on the tower.

As part of a deal with Northcentral Technical College, the county took over a tower by the campus and hired a firm to build a new tower at the same location and tear down the existing tower. The work was completed in 2016.

According to Shane Begley of Begley Wireless of Gordon, who manages the tower on the county’s behalf, the tower was built with a structural design flaw. The contractor did not follow the specifications when laying the foundation for the tower so it reduced the maximum load the tower could handle. In return, the county received a $123,000 reduction in the cost of the construction.

Since the tower has been completed the cellphone providers have moved onto it with each paying about $2,100 per month. The county receives about $75,000 a year total in cell tower revenues. This money has been used to pay off the cost of the construction of the current tower. According to county finance director Larry Brandl, there is about a $40,000 surplus in the tower account at this time.

According to buildings and grounds supervisor Jeff Ludwig, the county was approached by T-Mobile wanting to put a receiver on the tower. Ludwig noted that the sooner the county can get this carrier on the tower, the sooner they can start generating revenue.

