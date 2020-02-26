County approves septic loan program

Homeowners in Taylor County now have additional options when paying for needed septic system repairs or replacement.

On a vote of 15-2 members of the Taylor County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved establishing a county-based revolving loan fund that is targeted toward low to middle-income homeowners. Board members Tim Hansen and Ray Soper voted against the measure.

Hansen objected to the loan plan saying the county did not belong being a banker and making loans. He also raised concerns about the program being focused solely to rural residents and not doing anything to address concerns of city, village and other county residents on municipal sewer districts who have expenses due to failing laterals. Hansen said he was concerned about the county taking on “shaky” loans and then having to take properties from those who were unable to pay those loans back.

Board member Gene Knoll, who has a long career as a banker, explained that the program will fill an important niche for people who may otherwise find it difficult to get financing for the needed work while also improving the salability of the property in the future.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.