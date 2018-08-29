Committee wants ATVs everywhere

The Taylor County Highway Committee at its August 21 meeting voted to recommend to the full county board opening all 246 miles of county roads to ATV use.

Don Liske from the Taylor Made ATV Club told the committee Lincoln, Price and Rusk counties have opened all their county highways to ATV traffic and Liske said he was getting calls from people wanting to know why Taylor County hasn’t open up its roads. Liske said he wanted input from the committee to see which way it was leaning.

Committee chairman Scott Mildbrand said since the county opened some of its road to ATV traffic a year and a half ago, he’s only had one person ask him why the county hasn’t opened all its roads. Mildbrand said he was present several days earlier when committee member Ray Soper asked sheriff Bruce Daniels if he had any concerns. Mildbrand said the sheriff replied that there hasn’t been any major issues. Soper added Daniels said there have been a few minor accidents, which is to be expected.

Committee member James Gebauer said with as many ATVs that are on the town roads, he thought there would have been more, noting that the ATVs he sees on the road where he lives seem to be well-behaved. Liske commented that on the weekends, there are more ATVs going past his house on the roads than there are cars. Committee member Rollie Thums mentioned that around the Rib Lake area, people have pretty much stopped driving their cars in favor of using ATVs and UTVs.

