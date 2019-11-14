Committee gets ball rolling on shelter

Efforts to open a homeless shelter in Taylor County inched forward Wednesday morning.

Members of the county’s Human Services Board approved sending a resolution to the full county board that would allow the county to apply for federal community development block grant (CDBG) funds for a shelter project. On a voice vote, member Earl Hinkel was opposed to the resolution.

The homeless shelter efforts are being led by Jessica Mudgett of Taylor County Supportive Housing (TCSH). TCSH is an independent non-profit agency which is seeking grant funding in order to purchase a home to be used as a shelter with the goal of helping people transition into permanent housing.

Last winter the state, at the direction of federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD), pulled back the money from county and municipal revolving loan funds. The money from each area was then made available for CDBG-eligible projects for those communities. Of the $620,000 taken back by the state, about $300,000 was awarded to Gilman to help fund the expansion of the Western Taylor County Public Library leaving about $320,000 remaining.

