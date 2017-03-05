Commission gives OK to school barn

A proposed educational barn at Medford Area Senior High School cleared a major hurdle on Monday when planning commission members granted the school a conditional use permit for the facility.

The unanimous vote to grant the conditional use permit came with an abstention from Corey Nazer after more than 40 minutes of discussion and public hearing where nearby residents voiced concerns about the barn’s location. Nazer is a high school teacher and while city attorney Courtney Graf said he was not obligated to abstain, she cautioned that not doing so could raise concerns in the public. “It doesn’t smell right, while there is no tangible ethical violations, bear in mind who your employer is,” she said.

Livestock animals are generally not allowed to be kept in most zoning districts within the Medford city limits. However, under the city of Medford’s zoning codes, the high school along with churches, government buildings and other educational facilities are in a G-1 institutional zoning district where there is greater leeway regarding the zoning rules.

