Clearing hurdles

There is no such thing as free money.

As a rule there are strings attached to all grant programs, the challenge is weighing if the grant funds are worth the hassle of compliance.

The Medford City Council is willing to deal with hassle in return for a shot at up to $1 million in community development block grant (CDBG) funds to help pay for wastewater treatment plan upgrades.

On Friday morning, aldermen held a special meeting to clear the remaining hurdles needed to qualify for the grant funds. Aldermen were asked to approve a pair of resolutions required by the loan program.

The city is seeking federal CDBG funding to cover two-thirds of the $1.85 million Wastewater Treatment Plant Solids Handling Project up to $1 million. Utility rate payers would be responsible for the remaining $850,000.

Mayor Mike Wellner said historically the city has not been able to qualify for loan programs, or had looked at the amount of steps involved and decided there were too many hoops to jump through for the amount of potential return.

