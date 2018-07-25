City to hike rural sewer hauling fees

It could soon cost rural residents more to have their septic waste dumped at the Medford wastewater treatment plant.

At Monday’s committee of the whole meeting, aldermen gave a preliminary go-ahead to double-digit rate increases for haulers bringing holding and septic tank waste to the plant.

According to plant superintendent Ben Brooks, septic hauler waste being trucked into the Medford Wastewater Treatment Facility has increased in volume from 3.28 million gallons in 2009 to a projected volume of 22.1 million gallons in 2018.

This increase is directly tied to county enforcement of pumping and holding tank requirements to crack down on failing private systems that leak untreated household waste into local groundwater. Taylor County has been aggressive in issuing tickets to those who do not keep their residential septic or holding tank systems well-maintained.

While an increase in volumes can be a good thing for plant operations if there is excess capacity, too much can cause issues with increased wear and tear and treatment expenses.

