City gives Dollar Tree green light

The planned Dollar Tree development on Hwy 13 in Medford is expected to bring about a million dollars in direct growth to the city.

That was the estimate that city planner Bob Christensen gave to members of the Medford planning commission Monday night. “This is a million dollar project,” he said, noting the structure itself will be about $800,000 plus any fixtures and goods to be sold. “This is a pretty nice little project,” he said.

Dollar Tree is owned by the same company that owns Family Dollar with the main difference that Dollar Tree offers everything at the same $1 price point rather than multiple price points at Family Dollar.

On Monday, Nick Feira of Green Bay-based United Development Group was at the Medford planning commission seeking approval of a site plan. Feira’s firm is developing the site for Family Dollar to occupy. He said his firm does quite a bit of this size work. “This is our niche,” he said. They were the firm that developed the current Maurice’s property in Medford.

“We are looking forward to coming to town,” Fiera said. He praised the owners of Dollar Tree and assured commission members that it would be a “nice clean operation.”

“They are nice looking stores. It will be a nice building to have here,” Fiera said.

