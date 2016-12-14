City gives blessing to new memorial

A plan to bring a new veterans memorial recognizing those who have been killed in action to the city park got a boost Monday night.

At the committee of the whole meeting, aldermen voted a show of support in locating the new memorial in Veterans Park near the Millpond Dam. Members of the Medford Area Senior High School History Club are working with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts on the project.

Student Abby Schultz told aldermen about the need for the project and the design contest that is currently underway. People have until Friday, Dec. 16 to submit a design for the monument.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.