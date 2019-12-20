Home / The Star News

Christmas and New Year’s services for area churches



Fri, 12/20/2019 - 11:45am brianw
December 20, 2019 -- by Brian Wilson

Listed below is a quick reference guide to many of the Christmas and New Year's services and special programs scheduled by area churches.

Brantwood
Zion Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7 p.m.

Chelsea
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday, Dec. 22 — Children’s Christmas program at Medford at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Joint candlelight service at Medford at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Joint service at Chelsea at 9:30 a.m.

Gilman
St. John’s Lutheran Church
Sunday, Dec. 22 — Candlelight service at 10:30 a.m.

Zion Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Service at 6 p.m.

Goodrich
Goodrich Community Church
Sunday, Dec. 22 — Christmas program at 4:30 p.m.

St. Andrew Lutheran Church
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Service at 9 a.m.

Greenwood
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6:30 p.m.

Hannibal
New Hope Presbyterian Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 4 p.m.

Holway
Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Family candlelight service at 4 p.m.

Jump River
Christ’s Community Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 5 p.m.

Lublin
St. Mary’s Polish
National Catholic Church
Saturday, Dec. 28 — Service at 10 a.m.

Holy Assumption
Orthodox Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Royal Hours at 9:30 a.m. Nativity Vigil with Compline and Matins at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Festal Liturgy at 9:30 a.m.

Medford
Medford United Methodist Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7 p.m.

River of Hope Church
Sunday, Dec. 29 — Christmas program at 10:30 a.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Services at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church
Thursday, Dec. 19 — Children’s Christmas service at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Service with communion at 6:30 p.m.

Community United Church of Christ
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Candlelight service at 5 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Mass at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Mass at 6 p.m. and midnight.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Mass at noon.

Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday, Dec. 22 — Children’s Christmas program at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Joint candlelight service at Medford at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Joint service at Chelsea at 9:30 a.m.

Ogema
First Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 9 p.m.

Ogema Baptist Church
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Christmas morning Julotta service at 6 a.m. Fellowship with breakfast breads and snacks to follow the service.

Prentice
First Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 9 p.m.

Perkinstown
Perkinstown Community Church
Tuesday, Dec, 24 — Candlelight service at 7 p.m. The pastor will be Alvin Stoll. Lunch and coffee will be served following the service.

Rib Lake
Rib Lake United Methodist Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Cookie social at 4:30 p.m. Service at 5 p.m.

Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Mass at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Christmas music will be played 20 minutes before each Mass.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. Christmas music will be played 20 minutes before Mass.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Service at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Service at 9 a.m.

St. John Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6 p.m.

Spirit
Zion Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7:30 p.m.

Sheldon
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 10:15 a.m.

Stetsonville
Zion Lutheran Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9:30 a.m.

Westboro
First Lutheran Church
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9 a.m.

Woodland Community Church
Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6:30 p.m.

Whittlesey
Our Lady of Perpetual
Help Catholic Church
Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Mass at 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Mass at 8:30 a.m.

