Christmas and New Year’s services for area churches

Listed below is a quick reference guide to many of the Christmas and New Year's services and special programs scheduled by area churches.

Brantwood

Zion Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7 p.m.

Chelsea

Trinity Lutheran Church

Sunday, Dec. 22 — Children’s Christmas program at Medford at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Joint candlelight service at Medford at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Joint service at Chelsea at 9:30 a.m.

Gilman

St. John’s Lutheran Church

Sunday, Dec. 22 — Candlelight service at 10:30 a.m.

Zion Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Service at 6 p.m.

Goodrich

Goodrich Community Church

Sunday, Dec. 22 — Christmas program at 4:30 p.m.

St. Andrew Lutheran Church

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Service at 9 a.m.

Greenwood

St. Peter Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6:30 p.m.

Hannibal

New Hope Presbyterian Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 4 p.m.

Holway

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Family candlelight service at 4 p.m.

Jump River

Christ’s Community Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 5 p.m.

Lublin

St. Mary’s Polish

National Catholic Church

Saturday, Dec. 28 — Service at 10 a.m.

Holy Assumption

Orthodox Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Royal Hours at 9:30 a.m. Nativity Vigil with Compline and Matins at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Festal Liturgy at 9:30 a.m.

Medford

Medford United Methodist Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7 p.m.

River of Hope Church

Sunday, Dec. 29 — Christmas program at 10:30 a.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Services at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Thursday, Dec. 19 — Children’s Christmas service at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Service with communion at 6:30 p.m.

Community United Church of Christ

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Candlelight service at 5 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Mass at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Mass at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Mass at 6 p.m. and midnight.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Mass at noon.

Trinity Lutheran Church

Sunday, Dec. 22 — Children’s Christmas program at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Joint candlelight service at Medford at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Joint service at Chelsea at 9:30 a.m.

Ogema

First Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 9 p.m.

Ogema Baptist Church

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Christmas morning Julotta service at 6 a.m. Fellowship with breakfast breads and snacks to follow the service.

Prentice

First Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 9 p.m.

Perkinstown

Perkinstown Community Church

Tuesday, Dec, 24 — Candlelight service at 7 p.m. The pastor will be Alvin Stoll. Lunch and coffee will be served following the service.

Rib Lake

Rib Lake United Methodist Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Cookie social at 4:30 p.m. Service at 5 p.m.

Good Shepherd Catholic Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Mass at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Christmas music will be played 20 minutes before each Mass.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. Christmas music will be played 20 minutes before Mass.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 — Service at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Service at 9 a.m.

St. John Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6 p.m.

Spirit

Zion Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7:30 p.m.

Sheldon

Trinity Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 10:15 a.m.

Stetsonville

Zion Lutheran Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9:30 a.m.

Westboro

First Lutheran Church

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Service at 9 a.m.

Woodland Community Church

Tuesday, Dec. 24 — Service at 6:30 p.m.

Whittlesey

Our Lady of Perpetual

Help Catholic Church

Wednesday, Dec. 25 — Mass at 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 — Mass at 8:30 a.m.