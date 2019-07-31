Chilly reception for snow making plan

Members of the Taylor County Buildings, Grounds and Parks Committee are cool to the idea of installing snow-making equipment at the Perkinstown Winter Sports Area.

Buildings, Grounds and Parks director Jeff Ludwig told the committee at its meeting on Monday the Taylor County Tourism Committee has been having discussions of ways to improve the Perkinstown Winter Sports Area and that some members were pushing the idea of installing snow-making equipment. He said in order to install the equipment, the county would have to construct a holding pond at the site to catch snow melt and rain run off to use for the snow-making equipment. Ludwig said such a pond would have to have a capacity of one million gallons and would require obtaining the necessary permits from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Army Corps of Engineers.

