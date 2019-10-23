Charges filed in DA office burglary

Matthew Mayotte, 42, of Medford, is facing more than 20 years in prison and up to $65,000 in fines for illegally entering the District Attorney’s office at the Taylor County Courthouse, stealing case files and damaging the courthouse clock.

Mayotte faces two felony counts and three misdemeanor counts stemming from an incident that occurred on September 6. Charges were filed last week by special prosecutor Mark Fuhr of Phillips after Mayotte’s attorney filed a motion to either have charges filed on his client released. Mayotte had been in jail awaiting charges on a $10,000 cash bond since September 16.

