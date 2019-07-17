Home / The Star News / Budget committee sets goal for zero

Budget committee sets goal for zero



Wed, 07/17/2019 - 3:58pm brianw
Supervisors want to keep county spending at or below current levels
July 18, 2019 -- By Brian Wilson

Taylor County may need to get creative if supervisors hope to meet the goal of less than a zero percent operational increase for the 2020 county budget.
“This year there will be quite a few things that will put stressors on it,” said county finance director Larry Brandl to members of the county finance committee at the July 11 meeting.
Key pieces of the budget puzzle include the impact of the county housing fewer Marathon County inmates than in past years, projections for employee health insurance increases, and the equalized value for the county.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here