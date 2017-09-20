Budget battle

Alderman sparred over a difference of $7,000 when reviewing the several hundred thousand dollars of expenses in the city’s special revenue fund budgets Tuesday night.

The special revenue funds include the utilities and other fee-based accounts that are not part of the general tax levy.

Aldermen Mike Bub targeted his criticism to what he portrayed as a money grab by the city of a portion of the hotel/motel room taxes. He said the taxes should go entirely toward tourism-related expenses.

“It is my belief we should continue to use the hotel/motel tax proceeds to promote our community. Last year we had over a $100,000 left over in our general fund budget that was moved to the city reserves. If we were incurring a budget short fall I would understand the need to withhold some of the hotel/motel money. But that is not the case,” Bub said. “This tax was created to invest in events and special projects not to fund the general fund. Just because some other communities did this, that is not is a good reason for Medford to follow the same path.”

Under state law, the city can keep up to 30 percent of the money collected in the special sales tax on motel rooms. However, as Bub noted, historically the city used all the money on tourism and events.

