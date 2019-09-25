On the bubble

Employee health insurance premiums will either make or break the 2020 Taylor County budget.

As members of the county’s finance committee this week continued the process of reviewing and approving departmental budgets, concern over how high insurance premiums may climb hangs like a specter in the courthouse meeting room. Too high an increase could force the committee members to revisit budgets and make deeper cuts to programs and services. A lower than anticipated increase could result in more money available for employee wages, roads or equipment upgrades.

The county was originally set to meet with its insurance brokers last week to get an increase amount. However, the meeting was canceled when the numbers were not available. A meeting is set for Thursday, Sept. 26.

“I have no idea where we are heading with health insurance,” said Larry Brandl, to members of the county finance committee on Monday.

