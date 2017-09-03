Brandl named Person of Year

Larry Brandl has been named the 2017 Person of the Year by the Medford Area Chamber of Commerce. Brandl will be honored at the annual recognition banquet to be held at the Simek Recreation Center on June 10. Ron Roth will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Marlene Klemm will receive the Employee Excellence Award.

In his professional life, Brandl has served as Taylor County’s finance director for decades ensuring the smooth fiscal operation of county finances. He brings that same level of attention to detail to his community activities.

He is a member of the Whittlesey Lions Club and the Medford All-Sports Booster Club. He has been a coach and longtime supporter of Medford Youth Wrestling and Medford High School wrestling. He has been a Lion since 1991 and has served as acting president for the past two years and has served in other leadership roles in the club including chairing the club’s Little League tournaments held at the Whittlesey Lions Park.

Brandl is a life-long resident of the Medford area and a 1976 graduate of Medford High School

Read this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.