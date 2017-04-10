Borders increase

County enforcement of septic system codes is leading to the city’s borders growing.

Members of the Medford planning commission on Monday gave their approval to annexing a residential property along Hwy 13 owned by Wayne and Susan Marchow.

With the unanimous approval, the annexation request will go to the full city council for action at the next meeting.

According to city planner Bob Christensen, shortly after the September meeting the city was contacted by the Marchows who told him their residential septic system is failing. The Marchows asked for the portion of property surrounding their home to be annexed into the city to allow them to connect to city sewer services.

They own an irregularly shaped 24.87 acre parcel in the town of Medford and asked that only a portion that is 300 feet deep and 180 feet wide be annexed to the city.

