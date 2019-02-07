Boots on the Ground in the downtown

by Brian Wilson

News Editor

When other people see the Brucker building on the corner of Division St. and Main St. they see a decrepit wreck with busted windows and a roof that is partly collapsed.

Doug Gasek doesn’t see it that way. He sees a corner building worth saving and the potential behind the weeds and broken glass.

Gasek spoke to a group of more than 40 area financial, real estate business professionals and city government leaders during a “Boots on the Ground” walking tour of the downtown on Tuesday morning.

Gasek is a Medford native who currently lives in Minnesota and works with Minnesota Main Street, a program of the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota. The group through its partner organizations reinvests in downtowns throughout the region, recently working with the city of Wausau on restoration of a downtown apartment building.

Like many people Gasek moved away from Medford after high school and now that he has a family is looking to relocate to the community because of its quality schools and small-town feel.

Gasek sees potential in Medford’s downtown. He and partners recently purchased a building on the corner of State St. and Main St. which they will be renovating. He said they have brought engineers in to look at the Brucker building and find that three of the four walls are solid, as are the structural beams inside the building, leaving the back wall and roof as in need of major work.

Gasek said it is important to keep corner buildings such as the Brucker building because they serve as anchors in the downtown.

Further up Main Street, the group heard from Dave Slachetka of Dave’s Showcase Furniture. He spoke of the challenges facing downtown business owners and of the ongoing investment running a business takes. He said for someone looking to start a business and who doesn’t need the constant traffic the highway brings, the downtown is a great place.

“It can be a good opportunity for people who have an idea and want to try,” he said, noting downtown rents are typically less than along the highway.

In addition to hearing from Gasek and Slachetka, the tour included stops at the former Armbrust Meats building, the former Dan’s Dog Eared Books building, Jones Jewelry building and other downtown spaces.

Those taking part in the tour praised the event. Sue Ackerman of AbbyBank said she thought it was important to have the tour as a group and realize the potential of the downtown.

The Boots on the Ground tour was organized by Sue Emmerich of the Medford Area Development Foundation as a way to make people more aware of what is available in the downtown area and what challenges and opportunities exist in the area.

This was the first of three Boots on the Ground events planned for this summer. Future events will look at the Hwy 13 corridor and the industrial park.