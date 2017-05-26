Bomb threat cleared from Medford Walmart

Medford police chief Bryan Carey issued the following statement this evening regarding the bomb threat at the Medford Walmart store today:

"On Friday, May 26, 2017 at 2:56 PM the Taylor County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the Walmart store in the City of Medford, reporting that they had received a bomb threat at their store.

An employee of Walmart reported that they received a phone call from an unknown male that they overheard a conversation earlier in the day at a Medford business, and that a bomb was planted by the lake by Walmart in Medford.

Law enforcement and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene and the store was evacuated. Both the interior and exterior of the building was searched and nothing suspicious was found. Through the initial investigation it was determined that there was no credible threat and the store was turned back over to management.

The Medford Police Department continues to investigate this incident and would like to thank members of the Medford Fire Department, Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin DNR and the Taylor County Ambulance for their assistance."

From earlier today:

LAST UPDATED: 5:25 p.m.

Firefighters and emergency personnel responded to a bomb threat at the Medford Walmart store at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday, May 26. Customers and employees were evacuated from the building when the threat was received.

At 4:45 p.m., Walmart corporate spokesperson Ragan Dickens told The Star News no bomb had been found during a sweep of the building.

"Reports were positive," he said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Walmart was cleared of any threat and the building was reopened for customers.

More information will be posted as it becomes known.