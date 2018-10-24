Board looks to future of high school

Medford Area Senior High School has served the district well for the past 50 years. Members of the school board are looking to the next 50 years and beginning a community discussion about the future of the building.

At a special school board meeting Monday night, board members took the first small steps toward asking the community to make a major investment in the high school. Members directed district administrator Pat Sullivan to seek proposals from architectural firms that can help with determining community wants and needs as well as survey the community about support for any potential projects.

Sullivan said that in January, board members would interview the architectural firms to give the district options for meeting the needs into the future.

“We are still a long way from saying the word referendum,” Sullivan said, describing the action taken Monday night as opening the door to listening to see what people have to say about the high school.

