Blaze levels Goodrich barn, no injuries

An intense barn fire broke out a little after 12 p.m. on April 5 at Broadlands Grass Farm, a Medford dairy farm owned and operated by Ryan and Cheri Klussendorf in the town of Goodrich. The fire is believed to be electrical in nature, as it was ignited in the area where electricity was fed into the barn from the main transformer. The fire began on the upper floor, burning downwards until the entire building was engulfed.

“We were sitting at the kitchen table eating lunch, and all of a sudden my middle son said ‘I think there’s smoke coming out of the barn!’ and Ryan ran and instantly killed the power to the barn, and I dialed 911,” Cheri Klussendorf said, noting that neither they, nor the animals, were harmed. “We were able to get about

30 calves out of the barn that was burning. My two older sons, myself, and Ryan went in to get them out.

After making sure the cattle in the flaring barn were out of harm’s way, the Klussendorfs turned their attention to the producer cows.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with family needs at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-dairy-farm-family-rebuild-after-fire

