Between a budget and a hard place

The Medford school board Tuesday night worked to balance a wish list with what the district voters approved to spend for the renovation of the high school pool and locker rooms.

In April 2016, voters approved by large margins spending a total of $1.16 million to renovate the pool area and overhaul the lockers including increased accessibility. Architect Brad Simonson of HSR and general contractor Dennis Huotari of Huotari Construction brought a proposed plan that will meet what the voters approved in addition to some extras asked for by coaches and pool users for an estimated cost of $1.57 million.

In addition to the comparatively bare-boned replacement of the pool piping and deck area, and construction of a new 16 foot by 40 foot mechanical and chemical room on the west side of the building, Simonson asked for direction for several hundred thousand dollars in add-ons outside the scope of what was approved in the referendum. These were items suggested as the architect met with coaches and users of the facility. The biggest item was a complete rebuild of the locker rooms including the existing cast iron piping serving the bathrooms and showers for an estimated $275,000.

