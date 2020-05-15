Armed Robbery at Medford Healthmart Pharmacy

A lone gunman robbed the Medford Healthmart Pharmacy in downtown Medford, Friday morning stealing narcotics.

According to the Medford Police Chief Chad Liske, on Friday, May 15 at 8:37 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriffs Office Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call from the Medford Healthmart Pharmacy, located on South Main Street in the city of Medford, reporting that the pharmacy had just been robbed. It was reported that a lone, male subject wearing a mask entered the pharmacy and confronted staff members and demanded narcotics at gunpoint. Staff at the pharmacy cooperated with the male suspect and the male left the store with an undisclosed amount of drugs.

The male suspect got Into a black colored SUV, possible a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and left the area heading northbound on Main Street.

No one was injured during the incident. At this time, no suspects have been Identified and the incident is currently under investigation by the Medford Police Department with assistance of the Taylor County Sheriffs Office.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in the investigation, is asked to contact the Taylor County Dispatch Center at 715-748-2200.