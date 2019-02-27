Area digs out from weekend storm

The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as a storm with “considerable falling or blowing snow” and winds in excess of 35 mph and visibilities of less than 1/4 mile for at least three hours.

By that definition, and to anyone who was either foolhardy or brave enough to venture out into it, the storm that paralyzed much of the region on Sunday was a blizzard. More than a foot of snow fell in the Medford area and wind in excess of 45 mph caused white out conditions in many areas.

As Fred Ebert of the Taylor County Highway Department can attest, this time of year, it isn’t the snow that presents as much of a problem as it does the drifts. According to Ebert, the highway crews were kept busy trying to keep roads cleared of the blowing snow, fighting an ongoing battle to keep trouble areas clear. “Anywhere it was open there would be drifts,” he said, describing the driving snow and wind as having your face in a sandblaster.

See more of the story in this week's issue of The Star News