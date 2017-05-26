DOT to discuss Hwy 13 project on May 31 in Dorchester

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is hosting a public meeting this Wednesday, May 31, to discuss project timeline and traffic impacts of the improvement project scheduled on WIS 13 in Clark County.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, May 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dorchester Nutrition Center at 188 South 2nd Street, Dorchester.

The meeting will be an informal open house where public can stop in any time between 6 and 8 p.m. to review project displays, project schedule and meet with WisDOT project staff.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact project leader Gary Krug at (715) 225-9315 or gary.krug@dot.wi.gov

WisDOT is proposing to improve 8.25 miles of STH 13. Proposed improvements include:

n Resurfacing with new asphaltic surface

n Culvert repair and replacement

n Installation of new beam guard and permanent signs

n Extending and widening the CTH A intersection

n Installation of traffic signals at the intersection of STH 13 and CTH A

American Asphalt of Wisconsin is the prime contractor for the $3.2 million project. This project is funded with state, federal and local transportation dollars.

Construction is scheduled to begin as early as June 5. Traffic control signs will be placed and construction staking will begin the week of May 29.

During construction, motorists can expect to encounter lane shifts and single lane closures. Expect travel delays.

Culvert replacement will occur the first and second week of June with milling and paving scheduled for the end of June and beginning of July.

Construction is currently scheduled for completion on August 3.