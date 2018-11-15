Home / The Star News / O'Leary named to newspaper hall of fame

O'Leary named to newspaper hall of fame



Thu, 11/15/2018 - 9:04pm brianw
November 15, 2018 ---- Brian Wilson

Carol O'Leary has been a driving force in community journalism in Wisconsin for more than five decades.
She is the publisher of The Star News and Courier-Sentinel and past publisher of The Record-Review and Tribune Phonograph.
At a ceremony held in Madison, O'Leary was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Association hall of fame.
Fellow inductees were Andrew Johnson, William Howe and Scott Angus.

