O'Leary named to newspaper hall of fame
Thu, 11/15/2018 - 9:04pm brianw
November 15, 2018 ---- Brian Wilson
Carol O'Leary has been a driving force in community journalism in Wisconsin for more than five decades.
She is the publisher of The Star News and Courier-Sentinel and past publisher of The Record-Review and Tribune Phonograph.
At a ceremony held in Madison, O'Leary was inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Association hall of fame.
Fellow inductees were Andrew Johnson, William Howe and Scott Angus.