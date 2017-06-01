WRESTLING/CURLING ROUNDUP 1/6

A look back at the past week of wrestling and curling action for Taylor County teams.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

Wrestling: Medford 39, Antigo 28

GNC dual comes down to last match at 220 pounds with Medford leading by five. Jake Merrill seals the victory with a pin over Qwan Bussey in 3:17. Medford moves to 2-0 in the GNC.

Medford winners: Jake Brunner (106), Dane Higgins (113), Josh Brooks (120), Zeke Sigmund (126), Preston Carlson (145), Kolten Hanson (170), Jake Rau (195) and Jake Merrill (220).

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Wrestling at Eau Claire Holiday Duals: Medford 77, Whitehall 6; Medford 57, Cottage Grove Park, Minn. 19; Maple Grove, MInn. 37, Medford 27; Fennimore 48, Medford 19; Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Minn. 39, Medford 38.

2-0 pool record puts Medford in championship pool, where Raiders go 0-3 to finish 4th overall in 12-team tournament.

Medford winners vs. Whitehall: Jake Brunner (106), Dane Higgins (113), Josh Brooks (120), Zeke Sigmund (126), Cody Church (132), Andy Poetzl (138), Preston Carlson (145), Alex Davis (152), Clay Bowe (160), Kolten Hanson (170), Tanner Peterson (182), Jake Rau (195) and Jacob Thums (220).

Medford winners vs. Park: Higgins (113), Brooks (120), Sigmund (126), Poetzl (138), Carlson (145), Hanson (170), Peterson (182), Rau (195), Thums (220) and Brunner (106).

Medford winners vs. Maple Grove: Brooks (120), Sigmund (126), Poetzl (138), Carlson (145) and Hanson (170).

Medford winners vs. Fennimore: Hanson (170), Peterson (182), Rau (195) and Higgins (113).

Medford winners vs. WEM/JWP: Carlson (145), Hanson (170), Thums (220), Brunner (106), Higgins (113), Brooks (120), Sigmund (126).

UPCOMING ACTION

Curling: Medford at Tietge Bonspiel in Wausau, Jan. 6-7, all day.

Wrestling: Medford and Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe at Cadott Invitational, Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m.

Wrestling: Lakeland at Medford, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

Curling: Medford at Marshfield, Thursday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m.

Wrestling: Flambeau at Cornell-Gilman-Lake Holcombe (C), Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

