Wrestling/curling roundup: 1/13

A look back at the past week of wrestling and curling action for Taylor County teams.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Wrestling: Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 49, Flambeau 18

Spencer Kraus, Zach Person, Seth Kohls, Matt Kostka and Takoda Lee get pins as Wolfpack cruises past Falcons.

Wrestling: Medford 54, Lakeland 18

Raiders improve to 3-0 in GNC duals as Jake Brunner, Zeke Sigmund, Preston Carlson, Kolten Hanson, and Jake Merrill get pins.

Curling: Medford at Marshfield

Varsity girls: Marshfield 8, Medford 7; Varsity boys: Marshfield 9, Medford 4; JV boys: Marshfield 9, Medford 2.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Wrestling: Medford and Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at Cadott Invitational

Team results: 1. Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 557.5 points; 2. Medford, 557; 6. Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, 346.

Medford notables: Kolten Hanson, 1st, 160#; Tanner Peterson, 2nd, 182#; Preston Carlson, 2nd, 145#.

C/G/LH notables: Zach Person, 1st, 145#; Takoda Lee, 1st, 285#.

Curling: Tietge Bonspiel, Jan. 6-7

Medford varsity boys: lost to Wausau West, 10-1; lost to Portage, 7-5; defeated Stevens Point 2, 11-4; defeated DC Everest, 8-3; defeated Stevens Point 1, 7-6.

Medford varsity girls: lost to Waupaca, 7-1; Lost to Pardeeville 2, 6-2; defeated Mosinee, 10-6; lost to Stevens Point 2, 11-3.

Medford JV boys: lost to Waupaca, 8-7; lost to Wausau East, 8-7; lost to Stevens Point 1, 11-3.

Medford JV girls: lost to Kettle Moraine, 13-1; lost to Appleton West, 6-5; defeated Menomonie, 5-3; lost to Stevens Point 2, 5-3.