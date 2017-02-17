Wrestling roundup: 2/17

A look back at the past week of wrestling and curling action for Taylor County teams.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Abbotsford/Colby regional, Abbotsford

Team results (top 2 advance to team sectionals): 1. Melrose-Mindoro/Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 260 points; 2. Neillsville-Greenwood-Loyal, 182.5; 3. Medford, 182; 4.

Medford's individual sectional qualifiers: Kolten Hanson, 160 pounds; Preston Carlson, 145 pounds; Dane Higgins, 113 pounds; Zeke Sigmund, 126 pounds; Josh Brooks, 120 pounds.

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe at WIAA Div. 3 Clear Lake regional, Clear Lake

Team results: 1. Spring Valley-Elmwood, 204 points; 2. Boyceville, 203; 3. Clear Lake, 197; 4. Cadott, 190.5; 5. Glenwood City, 130.5; 6. Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe, 123.5.

C/G/LH individual sectional qualifiers: Takoda Lee, 285 pounds; Matt Kostka, 220 pounds; Sam Pickerign, 113 pounds.

UPCOMING ACTION

Medford sectional qualifiers at WIAA Div. 2 Amery sectional, Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.

C/G/LH sectional qualifiers at WIAA Div. 3 Independence sectional, Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.