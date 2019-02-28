Wolfpack wrestlers hurt by early deficits in state losses

Early deficits cost Cornell-Gilman’s Sam Pickerign and Spencer Kraus in their matches Thursday and Friday at the WIAA Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Pickerign, a senior making his second straight trip to state, was in good position to earn a top-six medal at 132 pounds needing just one win on Friday to do so. But he was defeated 7-5 in the quarterfinals by Weyauwega-Fremont senior Justin Kempf (45-6), who eventually finished fourth, and then he was pinned in the consolation round by Mineral Point senior Caden Clary (37-8), who eventually finished sixth.

Pickerign’s year ended at 20-4.

Kraus, a junior making his first state appearance, wrestled in the do-or-die first round at 160 pounds on Thursday and fell 7-4 to Stratford junior Devin Dennee (40-14), who wound up finishing fourth.

Kraus ended the season with a 36-7 mark.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.