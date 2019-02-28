Home / The Star News / Wolfpack wrestlers hurt by early deficits in state losses

Wolfpack wrestlers hurt by early deficits in state losses



Cornell-Gilman’s Spencer Kraus maintains control following a reversal during the second period of his WIAA Division 3 160-pound first-round match against Stratford’s Devin Dennee Thursday night at the Kohl Center. The reversal got Kraus within 5-2, but he was unable to come all the way back in a 7-4 loss. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsSpencer Kraus of Cornell-Gilman tries to get Stratford’s Devin Dennee off his knees and on his back during his third-period comeback effort Thursday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsCornell-Gilman senior Sam Pickerign does well to maintain control against Mineral Point’s Caden Clary while riding him through the second period of their 132-pound Division 3 consolation match Friday afternoon. Pickerign was down just 2-0 when he got pinned at 4:10. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsSam Pickerign reacts after the final whistle blows in his first loss at the state wrestling tournament. Pickerign lost 7-5 to Weyauwega-Fremont’s Justin Kempf in a 132-pound quarterfinal Friday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/28/2019 - 8:48am mattf

Early deficits cost Cornell-Gilman’s Sam Pickerign and Spencer Kraus in their matches Thursday and Friday at the WIAA Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Pickerign, a senior making his second straight trip to state, was in good position to earn a top-six medal at 132 pounds needing just one win on Friday to do so. But he was defeated 7-5 in the quarterfinals by Weyauwega-Fremont senior Justin Kempf (45-6), who eventually finished fourth, and then he was pinned in the consolation round by Mineral Point senior Caden Clary (37-8), who eventually finished sixth.
Pickerign’s year ended at 20-4.
Kraus, a junior making his first state appearance, wrestled in the do-or-die first round at 160 pounds on Thursday and fell 7-4 to Stratford junior Devin Dennee (40-14), who wound up finishing fourth.
Kraus ended the season with a 36-7 mark.
