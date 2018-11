Winter Week 1 prep scoreboard

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday, Nov. 19

Chequamegon 57, Rib Lake 53 (OT)

Next: Tomahawk at Rib Lake, Nov. 27 at 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 16

Gilman 55, Spencer 26

Next: Loyal at Gilman, Nov. 20 at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Abbotsford 46, Rib Lake 32

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Columbus Catholic 57, Rib Lake 27

GIRLS HOCKEY

Monday, Nov. 19

Northern Edge 4, Medford-Rib Lake 3.

Next: Medford-Rib Lake at Baraboo Co-op, Friday at 2 p.m.; Medford-Rib Lake vs. Cedarburg Co-op at Baraboo, Saturday at 12:30 p.m.