Wildcats’ speed kills; extra bases key in Blair-Taylor’s 8-3 win

Addy Warner smacks a solid single up the middle to score Gilman’s first two runs in the bottom of Thursday’s second inning. The two-run single gave the Pirates a short-lived 2-1 lead. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsOn the first play of the game, the Pirates found out about the quickness of Blair-Taylor Ari Charles, who beat this throw from third baseman Casey Webster for a bunt single and later scored the game’s first run. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star Newsilman pitcher Katie Webster cleanly fields a tapper hit by Blair-Taylor’s Bailey Hammond during a 1-2-3 top of the second inning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman centerfielder Lexi Chaplinski waves to the crowd during Thursday’s pre-game introductions. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman shortstop Jaiden Sedivy throws out her counterpart, Blair-Taylor shortstop Danyelle Waldera during the top of the seventh inning. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/13/2019 - 8:50am mattf

From a pitching and hitting standpoint, there was very little separation in Thursday’s WIAA Division 5 state softball semifinal between top-seeded Blair-Taylor and fourth-seeded Gilman.
The Wildcats’ key edge came in base running, where a Division 5 tournament record 11 stolen bases, including a record five swipes by leadoff hitter Ari Charles, allowed Blair-Taylor to run away with an 8-3 win on a beautiful early summer evening at UW-Madison’s Goodman Diamond.
Charles was just one for three at the plate, but she drew a walk, reached twice on errors and scored runs following all four of her plate appearances. The Pirates weren’t as sharp as they needed to be defensively and saw their remarkable season end at 21-5.
