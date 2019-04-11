WIAA state cross country report

WIAA DIV. 2 GIRLS

1. Shorewood, 61

2. Osceola, 102

3. Freedom, 149

4. Medford, 152

5. Xavier, 188

6. Winneconne, 189

7. Port Washington, 198

8. Hayward,205

9. Tomahawk, 214

10. Lake Mills, 221

11. Wisconsin Dells, 237

12. Little Chute, 250

13. Mount Horeb, 255

14. McFarland, 269

15. Kewaskum, 347

16. Jefferson, 385

Medford results: Franny Seidel, 17th in 19:39.8; Alicia Kawa, 25th in 19:59; Bryn Fronk, 46th in 20:27.8; Alexis Fleegel, 68th in 20:52.8; Brooke Rudolph 89th in 21:18.1; Jennifer Kahn, 92nd in 21:23.1; Ellee Grunwald, 130th in 22:31.

Individual champion: Kayci Martensen, Southwestern-Benton-Cuba City, 18:19.9.

WIAA DIV. 3 GIRLS

1. Lourdes Academy, 112

2. Gillett, 126

3. Auburndale, 128

4. Oostburg, 132

5. Lancaster, 132

6. Glenwood City, 133

7. Ozaukee, 173

8. Durand, 184

9. Darlington, 211

10. Marathon, 249

11. Brookwood, 270

12. Bonduel, 288

13. Chequamegon, 295

14. Cameron, 344

15. Catholic Central, 365

16. Prentice-Rib Lake, 376

Prentice-Rib Lake results: Serena Moore, 59th in 21:12.4; Kaitlyn Erickson, 109th in 22:38.9; Brook Peterson, 120th in 23:05.9; Zoei Goodrich, 135th in 23:35.9; Kylee Goodrich, 140th in 24:12.6.

Individual champion: Abby Bartel, Weyauwega-Fremont, 18:52.9.

WIAA DIV. 2 BOYS

Medford’s Joey Sullivan, 31st out of 152 runners in a personal-record 17:03.5.

Individual champion: Lucas Florsheim, Shorewood, 15:58.8.

Team champion: Valders.