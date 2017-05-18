WIAA finalizes baseball/softball playoff brackets

Baseball and softball teams across the state learned their postseason fates late Wednesday night as the WIAA finalized brackets for the 2017 playoffs.

Here's a look at what's ahead for local teams.

BASEBALL

DIVISION 2

(4) Medford will host fellow GNC squad (5) Tomahawk in an opening round regional game on Thursday, May 25. The Raiders swept the Hatchets by scores of 9-8 and 5-3 this season. Top-seeded Antigo awaits the winner of Thursday's game.

DIVISION 4

(2) Rib Lake will open its bid for a third straight trip to state Tuesday, May 30 in a regional semifinal against either (3) Prentice or (6) Edgar. The Redmen split two games with the Buccaneers and blew out the Wildcats twice. (1) Athens would likely be the opponent in a regional championship game.

(2) Gilman enters the playoffs with its highest seed since earning a 1-seed in 2011. The Pirates are off in the first round and will host either (3) McDonell Central or (6) Flambeau in a regional semifinal on Tuesday, May 30. Gilman beat Flambeau 15-6 on May 5. The Pirates haven't played McDonell Central since a 2013 playoff game.

SOFTBALL

DIVISION 2

(6) Medford will be on the road to open the playoffs against (3) Mosinee, a team that beat the Raiders 4-0 and 4-3 this season, on Wednesday, May 24. A regional final would likely be at (2) Antigo.

DIVISION 5

Two Taylor County teams are in the inaugural Division 5 playoff field.

(3) Gilman will host (6) Plum City in a regional semifinal on Wednesday, May 24. (2) Pepin/Alma likely awaits in the regional championship, set for Friday, May 26. The Pirates still have four regular season games to play yet, including a pair of Eastern Cloverbelt Conference doubleheaders.

(10) Rib Lake travels to (7) Clear Lake for an opening round game on Tuesday, May 23. If the Redmen pull the upset, they'd travel to Pepin/Alma the next day for a regional semifinal. Rib Lake enters the playoffs on a six-game losing streak.

------

Full WIAA baseball brackets can be found here: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Baseball_Boys_Div2_Sec2_4.html

Full WIAA softball brackets can be found here: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Softball_Girls_Div2_Sec1_4.html