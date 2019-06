WIAA DIV. 5 STATE SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS

Thursday, June 6

Goodman Diamond, UW-Madison

#3 Plainfield Tri-County (19-3) vs. #2 Belmont (24-1), 5 p.m.

#4 Gilman (21-4) vs. #1 Blair-Taylor (27-0), approx. 7 p.m.

Winners meet in the championship game Saturday, June 8 at 8 a.m.