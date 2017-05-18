What to watch for: May 18-24

Conference track meets are complete and the spring season continues to wind down. Several sports enter the postseason this week.

Here's the upcoming events you should be looking for.

TRACK AND FIELD

WIAA Division 2 Colby Regional

Monday, May 22, time TBD at Colby High School

Medford will go up against eight other schools, including GNC rivals Antigo, Lakeland, Mosinee, Northland Pines and Tomahawk, at Monday's Colby regional.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the Medford sectional next Thursday.

WIAA Division 3 Abbotsford Regional

Monday, May 22, 4:15 p.m. at Abbotsford High School

Nine teams, including Gilman and Rib Lake, will descend on Abbotsford High School looking to punch tickets to the Colfax sectional, set for next Thursday.

BOYS TENNIS

WIAA Division 2 Rhinelander Subsectional

Monday, May 22, time TBD at Rhinelander High School

Berths into the Kohler sectional will be on the line as Medford and eight other schools duel at the Rhinelander subsectional.