Wenzel is a unanimous pick; Lindgren and Strick mentioned

Medford boys basketball coach Ryan Brown talked all season long about the strong leadership the young Raiders had gotten from their seniors during the 2017-18 season.

The efforts of three of those seniors were recognized in the voting for All-Great Northern Conference post-season awards.

As expected, Cameron Wenzel earned one of the five first-team spots, earning a unanimous selection from the conference’s coaching staff for the honor. His classmates Ben Lindgren and Dain Strick earned honorable mention for their contributions to a 15-10 season that included a 7-5 mark in what was a strong Great Northern Conference this winter.

