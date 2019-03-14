Weissmiller leads list of four Raiders who get GNC awards

Desirae Weissmiller was a unanimous first-team pick for the second straight year and three more Medford Raiders were recognized in the voting for the 2018-19 All-Great Northern Conference girls basketball team.

Weissmiller was one of three girls to earn first-team votes from all of the coaches for the second consecutive year. Lakeland’s standout senior forward Megan Bruckner and this year’s Player of the Year, junior guard Kenedy Van Zile of Rhinelander, were the others.

Those three join Mosinee senior center Megan Priest and Rhinelander junior Cynthia Beavers as this year’s first-team players. After leading Rhinelander to a perfect 12-0 GNC record and a run to the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, Ryan Clark was the obvious selection as 2018-19 Coach of the Year.

Medford guards Sierra Hanson and Marissa Fronk are part of this year’s five-member All-GNC second team. It’s the first All-GNC basketball honor for both. Freshman forward Rynn Ruesch earned honorable mention.

