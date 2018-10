Weekend prep scoreboard; WIAA tournaments start this week

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hosted by Rhinelander

Boys

1. Medford, 29

2. Mosinee, 56

3. Tomahawk, 69

4. Lakeland, 79

5. Rhienlander, 132

6. Northland Pines, 162

Antigo, incomplete

First-team All-GNC: 1. Derek Rudolph, Med., 17:26.2; 2. Joey Sullivan, Med., 17:29; 3. Ray Zirngible, Med., 17:39.8; 4. Bridger Flory, Rhine., 17:44.7; 5. Evan Ploeckelman, Tom., 17:45.5; 6. Grayson Barrett, Mos., 17:49.7; 7. Eric Kordus, Mos., 17:51.2.

Girls

1. Medford, 31

2. Lakeland, 41

3. Tomahawk, 67

4. Mosinee, 83

5. Rhinelander, 152

6. Northland Pines, 175

7. Antigo, incomplete

First-team All-GNC: 1. Ashley Peterson, Lake., 19:22.2; 2. Aubrey Anderson, Lake., 20:10.2; 3. Alicia Kawa, Med., 20:17.3; 4. Franny Seidel, Med., 20:37.1; 5. Kate Melms, Lake., 20:39.2; 6. Haley Voermans-Dean, Tom., 20:42.1; 7. Grace Kelley, Med., 20:43.1.

Next: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional (Colby H.S.), Saturday, Oct. 20. Boys at 11 a.m., girls at noon.

BOYS SOCCER

Friday, Oct. 12

Medford 0, Merrill 0

Next: WIAA Div. 3 regional, #10 Antigo at #7 Medford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WIAA Div. 3 boys soccer sectional half-bracket

Tuesday, Oct. 16

#10 Antigo at #7 Medford, 7 p.m.

#8 Lakeland at #9 Shawano, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 18 regional semifinals

Antigo/Medford winner at #2 Waupaca, 6 p.m.

#6 Clintonville at #3 Rhinelander, 4 p.m.

#5 Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia at #4 New London

Shawano/Lakeland winner at #1 Mosinee, 4 p.m.

WIAA VOLLEYBALL BRACKETS

Division 2 Oct. 16 regional quarterfinals. All matches at 7 p.m.

#6 Tomahawk at #3 Medford

#7 Lakeland at #2 Mosinee

#5 Northland Pines at #4 Antigo

#8 Rhinelander at #1 Merrill

Division 4 Oct. 16 regional quarterfinals. All matches at 7 p.m.

#12 Turtle Lake at #5 Gilman

#13 Frederic at #4 Luck

#9 Cornell at #8 Elmwood

#1 Clayton has a bye

#9 Northland Lutheran at #8 Rib Lake

#16 Tri-County at #1 Prentice

#12 Greenwood at #5 Rosholt

#13 Port Edwards at #4 Athens