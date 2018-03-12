Weekend prep scoreboard

GYMNASTICS

Medford Hot Cocoa Invitational

1. Medford, 119.975

2. Rhinelander, 114.875

3. Mosinee, 105.35

4. Escanaba, Mich., 100.775

5. Chequamegon, 94.1

Medford’s Brooklyn Bilz is top all-around (32.425) and wins balance beam (8.65). Makala Ulrich wins floor (8.025).

Next: Medford at Rhinelander Invitational, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

Ellsworth Invitational

1. Ellsworth, 236.5

2. Dover-Eyota, Minn., 183

3. Medford, 173.5

4. Cadott, 148.5

5. Sparta, 129

6. Mora, Minn., 112

7. Spring Valley-Elmwood, 109.5

8. Northwestern, 87

9. Prescott, 70

10. Filmore Central, 39

11. Unity, 35

12. Eau Claire North, 17

Medford’s Dane Higgins (132), Zeke Sigmund (145) and Jake Rau (220) win weight class championships.

Next: Medford at Eau Claire North Invitational, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wausau West 60, Medford 59

West’s Ryan Hartman hits game-winning free throw with 8.4 seconds left. Peyton Kuhn 24 points for Medford.

Next: Marathon at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

D.C. Everest 80, Medford 65

Peyton Kuhn 27 points for Medford

Stratford 53, Rib Lake 48

Nick Gerstberger 17 points, 9 rebounds in the loss.

Next: Rib Lake at Northland Lutheran, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Neillsville 63, Gilman 38

Next: Gilman at Flambeau, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Medford 52, Tomahawk 25

Desirae Weissmiller 16 points in the win.

Next: Medford at Merrill, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 62, Flambeau 44

Next: Colby at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Black River Falls Co-op 13, Medford-Rib Lake 0

Viroqua Co-op 9, Medford-Rib Lake 0

Next: Medford-Rib Lake at Lakeland Co-op, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CURLING

Battle of the Brooms

Portage varsity boys 10-8 over Medford (extra end)

Portage varsity girls 8-6 over Medford

Medford JV boys 6-1 over Portage

Portage JV girls 10-1 over Medford

Medford varsity boys 10-4 over Portage JV

Portage JV girls 10-3 over Medford varsity

Portage varsity boys 9-3 over Medford JV

Portage varsity girls 11-0 over Medford JV

Next: D.C. Everest at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.