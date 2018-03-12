Weekend prep scoreboard
GYMNASTICS
Medford Hot Cocoa Invitational
1. Medford, 119.975
2. Rhinelander, 114.875
3. Mosinee, 105.35
4. Escanaba, Mich., 100.775
5. Chequamegon, 94.1
Medford’s Brooklyn Bilz is top all-around (32.425) and wins balance beam (8.65). Makala Ulrich wins floor (8.025).
Next: Medford at Rhinelander Invitational, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
Ellsworth Invitational
1. Ellsworth, 236.5
2. Dover-Eyota, Minn., 183
3. Medford, 173.5
4. Cadott, 148.5
5. Sparta, 129
6. Mora, Minn., 112
7. Spring Valley-Elmwood, 109.5
8. Northwestern, 87
9. Prescott, 70
10. Filmore Central, 39
11. Unity, 35
12. Eau Claire North, 17
Medford’s Dane Higgins (132), Zeke Sigmund (145) and Jake Rau (220) win weight class championships.
Next: Medford at Eau Claire North Invitational, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wausau West 60, Medford 59
West’s Ryan Hartman hits game-winning free throw with 8.4 seconds left. Peyton Kuhn 24 points for Medford.
Next: Marathon at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
D.C. Everest 80, Medford 65
Peyton Kuhn 27 points for Medford
Stratford 53, Rib Lake 48
Nick Gerstberger 17 points, 9 rebounds in the loss.
Next: Rib Lake at Northland Lutheran, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Neillsville 63, Gilman 38
Next: Gilman at Flambeau, Monday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 52, Tomahawk 25
Desirae Weissmiller 16 points in the win.
Next: Medford at Merrill, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Gilman 62, Flambeau 44
Next: Colby at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Black River Falls Co-op 13, Medford-Rib Lake 0
Viroqua Co-op 9, Medford-Rib Lake 0
Next: Medford-Rib Lake at Lakeland Co-op, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CURLING
Battle of the Brooms
Portage varsity boys 10-8 over Medford (extra end)
Portage varsity girls 8-6 over Medford
Medford JV boys 6-1 over Portage
Portage JV girls 10-1 over Medford
Medford varsity boys 10-4 over Portage JV
Portage JV girls 10-3 over Medford varsity
Portage varsity boys 9-3 over Medford JV
Portage varsity girls 11-0 over Medford JV
Next: D.C. Everest at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.