Weekend prep scoreboard



The Medford Raiders pose with the championship trophy following their fine season-opening performance in the first-ever Medford Hot Cocoa Gymnastics Invitational Saturday.
GYMNASTICS
Medford Hot Cocoa Invitational
1. Medford, 119.975
2. Rhinelander, 114.875
3. Mosinee, 105.35
4. Escanaba, Mich., 100.775
5. Chequamegon, 94.1
Medford’s Brooklyn Bilz is top all-around (32.425) and wins balance beam (8.65). Makala Ulrich wins floor (8.025).
Next: Medford at Rhinelander Invitational, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m.

WRESTLING
Ellsworth Invitational
1. Ellsworth, 236.5
2. Dover-Eyota, Minn., 183
3. Medford, 173.5
4. Cadott, 148.5
5. Sparta, 129
6. Mora, Minn., 112
7. Spring Valley-Elmwood, 109.5
8. Northwestern, 87
9. Prescott, 70
10. Filmore Central, 39
11. Unity, 35
12. Eau Claire North, 17
Medford’s Dane Higgins (132), Zeke Sigmund (145) and Jake Rau (220) win weight class championships.
Next: Medford at Eau Claire North Invitational, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL
Wausau West 60, Medford 59
West’s Ryan Hartman hits game-winning free throw with 8.4 seconds left. Peyton Kuhn 24 points for Medford.
Next: Marathon at Medford, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

D.C. Everest 80, Medford 65
Peyton Kuhn 27 points for Medford

Stratford 53, Rib Lake 48
Nick Gerstberger 17 points, 9 rebounds in the loss.
Next: Rib Lake at Northland Lutheran, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Neillsville 63, Gilman 38
Next: Gilman at Flambeau, Monday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Medford 52, Tomahawk 25
Desirae Weissmiller 16 points in the win.
Next: Medford at Merrill, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Gilman 62, Flambeau 44
Next: Colby at Gilman, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY
Black River Falls Co-op 13, Medford-Rib Lake 0
Viroqua Co-op 9, Medford-Rib Lake 0
Next: Medford-Rib Lake at Lakeland Co-op, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

CURLING
Battle of the Brooms
Portage varsity boys 10-8 over Medford (extra end)
Portage varsity girls 8-6 over Medford
Medford JV boys 6-1 over Portage
Portage JV girls 10-1 over Medford
Medford varsity boys 10-4 over Portage JV
Portage JV girls 10-3 over Medford varsity
Portage varsity boys 9-3 over Medford JV
Portage varsity girls 11-0 over Medford JV
Next: D.C. Everest at Medford, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

